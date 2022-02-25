Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.40.

NYSE:AAP opened at $200.81 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.62.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

