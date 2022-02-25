Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 19,304 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

NYSE:STT opened at $85.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.