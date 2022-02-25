H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.33.

HLUYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of HLUYY stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $24.70. 386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.63. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

