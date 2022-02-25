Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HALL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
