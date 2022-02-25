Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HALL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

