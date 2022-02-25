Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,205

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,093.40.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

