Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,224 at Morgan Stanley

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,480 ($20.13) to GBX 1,224 ($16.65) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,530 ($20.81) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,093.40.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

