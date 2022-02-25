Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hayward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,772,509 shares of company stock worth $55,306,567.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYW stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Hayward has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

