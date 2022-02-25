Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Hayward stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $280,226.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,772,509 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,567 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hayward by 42.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hayward by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hayward by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hayward by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

