Haywood Securities Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a na rating and set a C$12.00 target price (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.75.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at C$2,324,104. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,922,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$900,987,264.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

