Haywood Securities Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a na rating and set a C$12.00 target price (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.75.
Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49.
Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
Further Reading
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.