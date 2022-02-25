HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $254.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

