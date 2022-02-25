Head-To-Head Analysis: EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) & CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

92.7% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of EPAM Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EPAM Systems and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 12.59% 19.79% 14.54% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EPAM Systems and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 0 0 8 0 3.00 CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

EPAM Systems currently has a consensus price target of $668.88, suggesting a potential upside of 74.97%. CI&T has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 11.79%. Given EPAM Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EPAM Systems is more favorable than CI&T.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EPAM Systems and CI&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $2.66 billion 8.15 $327.16 million $7.21 53.02 CI&T $185.57 million 11.56 $24.76 million N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats CI&T on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About CI&T (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.