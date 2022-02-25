Head-To-Head Analysis: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) vs. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

iCAD has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -23.98% -17.38% -12.19% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.69% 6.88% 2.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 4.42 -$17.61 million ($0.36) -14.53 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.49 $1.95 billion $0.93 9.80

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iCAD and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 1 6 0 2.86 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 6 0 2.55

iCAD currently has a consensus target price of $20.57, indicating a potential upside of 293.34%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus target price of $36.04, indicating a potential upside of 295.57%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than iCAD.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats iCAD on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

