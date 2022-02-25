Head to Head Review: Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) vs. Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.3% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Relmada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -23.31% -22.12% Relmada Therapeutics N/A -122.46% -105.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Relmada Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.49 million ($0.71) -4.83 Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.46 million ($6.62) -3.09

Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relmada Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viking Therapeutics and Relmada Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Relmada Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 351.90%. Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.64, suggesting a potential upside of 137.72%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than Relmada Therapeutics.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Relmada Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. The company was founded on May 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

