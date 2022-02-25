Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Critical Survey

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle N/A N/A N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 51.74% 6.98% 3.98%

73.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Healthcare Triangle and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 4 2 0 2.14

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.67%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $31.34 million 1.32 $2.35 million N/A N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.66 $700.41 million $5.15 3.95

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Healthcare Triangle on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle (Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc. is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units. The firm solutions include All EMRs, All Population Health Management, Patient Engagement, Precision Medicine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

