Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.38

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $4.10. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 82,466 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLDCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

