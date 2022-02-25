Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.20% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.19 ($95.67).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €68.94 ($78.34) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($147.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €77.05.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

