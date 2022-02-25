Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) PT Lowered to $50.00 at B. Riley

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS.
HLF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.
NYSE:HLF opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 228,212 shares during the last quarter.
About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.