Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) PT Lowered to $50.00 at B. Riley

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

HLF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE:HLF opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.73. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 228,212 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

