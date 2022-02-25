High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HLF opened at C$13.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$436.95 million and a PE ratio of 8.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.79. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$12.43 and a 12-month high of C$15.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck purchased 2,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$62,955.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

