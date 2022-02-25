HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.89 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

