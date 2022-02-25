HighTower Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

