HighTower Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROW opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $545.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

