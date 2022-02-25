HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.