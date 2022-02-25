HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 662 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the third quarter worth about $3,387,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $593,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLP stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

