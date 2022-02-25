Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HIK opened at GBX 1,927.50 ($26.21) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,074.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,292.79. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 1,813 ($24.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,703 ($36.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.46) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($39.17) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.08) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.46) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,642 ($35.93).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

