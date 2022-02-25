HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Target by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 28,787 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT opened at $191.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.93. The firm has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

