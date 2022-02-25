HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $82.88 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.25 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

