HM Payson & Co. Increases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 608.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.26.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.09. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

