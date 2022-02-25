HM Payson & Co. Purchases 13,837 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

BSCL stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07.

