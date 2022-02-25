HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $151.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average of $156.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $132.00 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.