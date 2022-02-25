HM Payson & Co. Sells 309 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.