HM Payson & Co. Sells 432 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $53.15 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $218.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

