Hochtief (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Given New €96.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Hochtief (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €97.20 ($110.45) to €96.00 ($109.09) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HOCFF stock remained flat at $69.98 during trading on Friday.

Hochtief Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hochtief AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific and HOCHTIEF Europe. The HOCHTIEF Americas segment refers to the construction activities in Canada and the United States of America.

