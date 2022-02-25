Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $845.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $21.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 241,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

