Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

HMPT stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $500.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.