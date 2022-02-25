HomeServe (LON:HSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $704.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 704 ($9.57) and last traded at GBX 728 ($9.90), with a volume of 419193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720 ($9.79).

Several research analysts recently commented on HSV shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.78) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.87) to GBX 810 ($11.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeServe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,261.89 ($17.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 799.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 867.49.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 906 ($12.32) per share, with a total value of £226,500 ($308,037.54). Insiders have acquired a total of 25,059 shares of company stock worth $22,696,704 in the last 90 days.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

