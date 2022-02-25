HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.74

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.74 and traded as high as $30.50. HomeTrust Bancshares shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 81,090 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $481.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.61.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,037 shares of company stock worth $1,039,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,566,000 after buying an additional 53,318 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,241,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

