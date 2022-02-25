Homrich & Berg Buys 12,020 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.79 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.