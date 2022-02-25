Homrich & Berg Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. 728,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,213,918. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.