Homrich & Berg Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.45. 103,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.57. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

