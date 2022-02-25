Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY) Announces GBX 20 Dividend

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of HONY opened at GBX 852 ($11.59) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 942.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 955.65. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 810 ($11.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 995 ($13.53).
About Honeycomb Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.