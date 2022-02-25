Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $180.94

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $180.94 and last traded at $182.56, with a volume of 4008117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

