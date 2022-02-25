Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.40

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and traded as high as $28.44. Hongkong Land shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

