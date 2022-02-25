Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRZN. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of HRZN opened at $15.18 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $310.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

