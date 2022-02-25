Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

HST stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.60. 494,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221,303. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

