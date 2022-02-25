Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,306 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 122,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,540,825. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.