Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

