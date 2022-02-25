Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $102,058.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HII traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.86. The company had a trading volume of 692,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.08. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $224.13.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $17,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.