Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $102,058.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
HII traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.86. The company had a trading volume of 692,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.08. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $224.13.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.
HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth about $17,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.