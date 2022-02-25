Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.64

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 58923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

HYLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $731.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, Director Edward E. Olkkola purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyliion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hyliion by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hyliion by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,833,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 298,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hyliion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hyliion by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 926,384 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

