Ï„Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $210.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and $210.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4,972.47 or 0.12853133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.36 or 0.06786198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,625.41 or 0.99841240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00044041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.