ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $340.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ICLR. Barclays cut their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $233.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.38 and its 200-day moving average is $269.04. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth $1,893,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ICON Public by 223.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 156.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

